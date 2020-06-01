Coronavirus: Rights of way tensions continue to flare

Nearly half of responding councils have reported a continued increase in tensions between landowners and the public

The results of a second survey on the impact of Covid-19 on public rights of way has been published by the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT).

The survey ran from 6 to 13 May. It was completed before the prime minister’s announcement relaxing some of the restrictions on outside exercise.

Rights of Way Officers from over 45 local authorities responded to the survey, which has found a continued increase in usage of public rights of way even before the restrictions were eased.







An overwhelming majority (87%) of responding councils have had reports of unilateral blocking or closures of rights of way by farmers and landowners.

Over 90% are reporting some reduction or disruption to services, in part because of redeployment of staff, but most local authorities have been able to continue essential repairs and maintenance.

In the first survey, local authorities reported an increase in tensions between landowners and the public over the increased use of public rights of way and the difficulties in maintaining social distancing.

In the second survey, 44% of responding councils report a continued increase in tensions, while 44% say levels remain the same as they were in early April, but higher than normal.

Farmers and landowners are not allowed to close or block public footpaths by law, but councils recognise that this is a difficult time for everyone and are not using enforcement powers.

Instead, authorities are working with landowners to provide advice on how to manage rights of way safely by fixing notices and tying back gates, where possible, to maintain social distancing.

Nigel Riglar, president of ADEPT, said there had been an increase in use of public rights of way which has led to 'tensions' in rural areas.

"Local authorities are continuing to provide essential maintenance services and are working with landowners to resolve issues," Mr Riglar said.

"We recognise that there are challenges, but also that the rights of way network is essential in keeping people healthy so we are asking the public to be understanding of local communities’ concerns as they enjoy their walks.”

It comes as the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) pleaded with the public to act responsibly in the countryside amid the Covid-19 crisis and as summer approaches.

The rural group has called on visitors to respect rural areas and farmers' livelihoods during this busy time of year.

“We fully recognise that the nation will want to make the most of our beautiful countryside following lockdown restrictions being eased," CLA president Mark Bridgeman said.

“Those using the countryside should, especially under current circumstances, be conscious that it is also a place of work where the land, livestock, machinery, wildlife and environment must be respected."