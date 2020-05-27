Coronavirus: RSPCA Assured to return to on-farm assessments

RSPCA Assured has announced a three-phased return to in-person farm assessments as the government's Covid-19 restrictions look set to ease.

From 1 June, phase one of the plan will roll out with farmers who are due an assessment being offered a physical in-person audit.

But they will only be carried out with the mutual agreement of both the assessor and farmers, and will not be mandatory, the food assurance scheme said.

Strict social distancing measures would also be observed by assessors, RSPCA Assured explained, in line with the latest government guidelines.







To further safeguard the welfare of both assessors and farmers, the scheme has also developed its own ‘contactless’ guidelines for on-farm assessments.

The guidelines state that the assessor must take their own temperature on the day of assessment, and PPE - including face mask - must be worn throughout the visit.

Assessors should also use their own pen for signing paperwork. Farmers are urged to prepare any paperwork, medicines and equipment in advance for assessor to review in a safe area away from other farm staff.

CEO Clive Brazier said the welfare of the animals and producers in the food assurance scheme remained a 'priority'.

"Members should be reassured that at every phase of our return to in-person assessments, we will be following the latest government advice.

"If that advice means we have to go back a phase, then that’s what we will do," Mr Brazier said.

Where in-person assessments were not possible, they will continue to be carried out via live streaming in line with the temporary measures that have been in place since 27 April.

The timings of phases two and three will be subject to the latest Covid-19 guidance, as well as other factors such as available resources, RSPCA Assured said.