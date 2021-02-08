Coronavirus: Turriff Show to be cancelled for second year

Turriff Show, the largest two-day agri event in Scotland, has announced the cancellation of the 2021 show due to 'continued uncertainty' regarding regulations.

Organisers of the event said Covid restrictions on mass gatherings, social distancing and lockdown measures were likely to be in place for the foreseeable future.

This year's show was due to take place on 1 and 2 August at The Haughs showground, Turriff, Aberdeenshire

Turriff Show, which usually attracts 24,000 visitors, was also forced to cancel last year.

Alan Gaul, president of the show's committee, said the move to call the event off was made with 'deep regret and much consideration'.

“The uncertainty of when and how long it will be before we can return to some form of ‘normality’ as we know it, it was felt to be the right decision to take."

“We appreciate that having to cancel the show for a second year is extremely disappointing but the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone involved must always be foremost."

Mr Gaul said that the show's annual Cereal Growing Competition, Carcase Cattle and Butchers’ Lambs Competition would continue.

“Our thoughts go out to every person and business who is currently and has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Turriff Show will next go ahead on 31 July and Monday 1 August 2022.

It follows a string of other cancellations, including LAMMA, Fife Show, Suffolk Show, Ayr Show, Royal Norfolk Show, Royal County of Berkshire Show and NSA Scotsheep.