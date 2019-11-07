Council approves Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop plan

A council has granted approval for the construction of a shop on Clarkson's 1,000 acre farm (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

A council has approved Jeremy Clarkson's plan to construct a shop on his Oxfordshire farm following local opposition.

Residents in Chadlington said plans to build a farm shop, lambing shed and a car park would have had a 'negative impact on the landscape'.

Some villagers also raised concerns that the TV presenter's plans would be 'very visible'.

But Clarkson, who is currently filming his new TV series I Bought The Farm, has now been given permission by West Oxfordshire District Council.







This was, however, only approved on the condition the shop stocked local produce and that it included a surfaced car park.

Other conditions include proper access routes and an agreement not to film for more than nine months in a 27-month period.

A planning statement made in July by the former Top Gear presenter said: “The owner may film the construction and future operation of the lambing shed and farm shop for a television programme”.

It follows Amazon officially announcing that Clarkson's new TV series is now officially in production.

I Bought The Farm will be an eight part series to be released on Amazon Prime next year.