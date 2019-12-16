Council puts county farm back on market after funder backs out

Save Trecadwgan's funding partner pulled out of the sale earlier this month (Photo: Save Trecadwgan/Facebook)

Campaigners looking to save a Pembrokeshire county farm are back at square one after a major funder backed out, causing the council to re-open the sale process.

Trecadwgan farm, located near Solva, was due to be purchased for the community in partnership with a local foundation.

Campaigners from Save Trecadwgan set up an online fundraiser earlier this year to stop the farm's sale.

The group was the successful bidder when the farm went to auction in summer, securing the site with a bid of £650,000.







Instead of selling it to private hands, residents want to turn the farm into a community-run project for local people.

But a partner of the group has pulled out of the sale due to clauses in the contract designed to make more money from a development buyer, which were refused to be altered.

Pembrokeshire County Council reopened the sale process and all interested parties had until noon on Friday 13 December to submit their offers.

In a letter sent to the council from Charlotte Hollins of Fordhall Organic Farm, she said the local community are working 'extremely hard' to save this 'wonderful' asset.

“This is a truly inspiring project run by a dedicated group of skilled and passionate individuals - I have met them all and I think Solva is very lucky to have them.

“They are all people resident in your local community who are working extremely hard to save this wonderful asset for the benefit of the community, both now and in the future.

“Securing our land in this way is paramount to ensuring it is best used for our local communities and as a council acting on their behalf, you have a legal duty to ensure the same.”

Save Trecadwgan said it would update their Facebook page with any new developments.