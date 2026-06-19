Council reverses meat ban in support of livestock producers

British livestock producers have been backed by Enfield Council after councillors reversed a meat-free catering policy and agreed to put meat back on menus at council events.

The council has changed course on a plant-based catering policy introduced in 2020 by the previous Labour administration.

That policy meant meat was not served at council events, with only vegan and vegetarian options offered as part of efforts to respond to climate change.

Enfield’s new Conservative administration, led by Cllr Alex Georgiou, has now reversed the decision.

The council said the move fulfilled a manifesto commitment to put “meat back on the menu”.

Cllr Georgiou said the authority was “beefing back up Enfield”.

The new administration said the decision was made in support of English, British and local Enfield farmers.

The policy shift has been welcomed by the Countryside Alliance, which has campaigned against compulsory plant-based catering policies in local government.

The rural campaign group criticised the original move in 2020, saying it showed no understanding of how meat was produced in the UK.

It also argued that British meat was “among the most sustainable in the world”.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said the decision sent a positive message to livestock producers.

“I applaud Cllr Georgiou for his good judgement in ditching the disastrous and virtue-signalling meat ban brought in by the previous administration,” he said.

He said British meat was produced to high welfare and sustainability standards.

“British meat is produced to some of the highest welfare and sustainability standards in the world, and at a time when rural communities feel under siege from the government, it is important that we do all that we can to support our Great British farmers,” he said.

“Enfield Council has done just that.”

The decision comes amid wider debate over whether councils should adopt plant-based catering policies to support climate goals, or maintain meat and dairy options in support of British farming and consumer choice.

Supporters of plant-based catering policies argue they can help councils reduce food-related emissions, while farming and rural campaign groups say blanket restrictions risk undermining British livestock producers and removing choice from public catering.

The Countryside Alliance said councils including Durham, Suffolk, Cornwall and North Northamptonshire had backed its campaign defending British meat, dairy and freedom of choice.

Other local authorities, including Calderdale, Oxfordshire and Edinburgh, have voted to remove meat and dairy from council-catered menus.

The group said Enfield’s reversal showed support for farmers and recognition of the role of British meat and dairy in public catering.