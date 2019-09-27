Council urges end to 'sky tipping'

The remnants of balloons and sky lanterns, dubbed 'sky tipping', poses a risk to livestock health

A council is urging the public to 'think twice' before releasing balloons and lanterns as 'sky tipping' continues to litter the countryside.

Anglesey Council has launched a new campaign after a local clean-up found the remnants of a staggering 879 balloons and sky lanterns in the area.

Balloons and sky lanterns are often used at charity and business events, celebrations and commemorations.

Whilst people enjoy releasing them, they can have a devastating impact on the environment after falling back down to earth.







The items also post a significant threat to wildlife, including livestock.

Anglesey Council banned the release of lanterns and balloons on its own land in 2017, but the problem still exists elsewhere.

Many of balloons and lanterns found are branded with the names and logos of businesses and organisations

Councillor Carwyn Jones, responsible for the council’s countryside activities, said 'sky tipping' is a 'real problem'.

He said: “Once the balloons and lanterns reach the ground, they pose a serious and dangerous threat to wildlife and animals.

“Balloons, in particular, are often mistaken for food by many species of wildlife. Unfortunately, once balloons have been eaten they can block digestive systems and cause animals to starve.

“The string on balloons can also entangle and trap animals.

“Our Island is home to the largest Area of Natural Beauty (AONB) in Wales, so it is vital that it is kept clean and litter free.”

In July this year, a Scottish farmer said he saved his calf from choking to death on a 5ft birthday balloon.

Farming unions have frequently called on local councils across the UK to ban the use of sky lanterns.