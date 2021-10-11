Countryside COP kicks off ahead of major climate summit

Farmers are showcasing the industry's ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as part of this week's Countryside COP events.

The week of virtual events, which kicked off on Monday (11 October), will bring together rural businesses and experts in a series of seminars covering key climate issues.

Countryside COP topics will include science and innovation to food systems, and will explore future opportunities and climate adaptation options.

Individuals and businesses with an interest in the rural community and climate change are being encouraged to join the conversation.

It comes just three weeks before the start of the UN's Climate Change Conference, COP26, which takes place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.

NFU Deputy President Stuart Roberts said the Countryside COP was an opportunity to showcase contributions from the rural community and the food supply chain to a net zero economy.

“For farmers, ultimately this is about producing food as sustainably as possible," he said, "We are currently 60% self-sufficient in food and we want government to ensure this figure is maintained.

“As a country whose emissions from livestock are already half the global average, we continue to see some incredible work to both reduce emissions and adapt to climate impacts, and the aim of these events is to drive further ambition and action.

“These conversations are even more important given that farming and food production are not on the UK’s agenda for COP26."

The Agriculture & Land Use Alliance, formally known as the Greenhouse Gas Action Plan (GHGAP), is the brainchild behind this week's series of events.

The alliance consists of industry groups such as the NFU, the AHDB, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

“There is no shortage of professionalism and knowledge within the rural community, and all who support food and farming," the alliance said in a statement.

"This is the time to utilise and invest in this expertise, so we can help contribute to the government’s net zero target, all while continuing to produce affordable food for people at home and abroad.

“This is a chance to really showcase the important role of UK agriculture and climate-friendly food production in reaching our national net zero ambitions."