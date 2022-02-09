Countryside Stewardship scheme opens for 2023 agreements

Farmers are being encouraged to apply for Countryside Stewardship 2023 agreements to reward them for their efforts in improving the environment.

Since January this year, the government has increased Countryside Stewardship rates by an average of 30%.

The government said it hoped to encourage more applications to the scheme, which has been undersubscribed since its launch in 2015.

Changes have also been made to broaden the scheme and make it easier for farmers and land managers to apply.

Simplifications have included introducing online applications for the Mid Tier Scheme, allowing application for CS Capital Grants to be made all year round.

Changes have also been made to a number of management options, with the government aiming to increase environmental benefits.

Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis encouraged farmers and land managers to apply for 2023 agreements.

"I urge farmers to get involved. We have increased payment rates by 30%, and made improvements to the scheme.

“We want to incentivise farmers to enhance the natural environment alongside sustainable food production."

Rural Payments Agency chief executive, Paul Caldwell added that the 2023 CS scheme would support farmers through the agricultural transition period.

The Local Nature Recovery scheme – one of the three new environmental land management schemes -will be fully introduced by 2024, and will include parts of CS as well as new elements.

Mr Caldwell said applying for a CS agreement would leave farmers 'well positioned' to enter new schemes in the coming years.

"[It] will support them in the creation of a more sustainable future for their agricultural land and woodlands."

What can I apply for?

Farmers and land managers who are new to taking on environmental work or with expired or expiring environmental stewardship agreements can apply for:

• Higher Tier: These are five or 10-year agreements to manage complex land in environmentally significant sites, commons or woodlands which require support from Natural England or the Forestry Commission

• Mid Tier: Five-year agreements offering a range of options for continued land management such as the management of species-rich grassland, and for specific environmental works such as installing fencing

• Wildlife Offers: To help farmers and land managers protect wildlife and preserve the natural environment. They include the Arable Offer, the Lowland Grazing Offer, the Mixed Farming Offer and the Upland Offer

• Capital Grants: For specific environmental works on land, covering hedgerows, trees, orchards and to improve air and water quality. Capital items include activities such as fencing installation and tree planting

• Woodland support: To help manage and protect woodland

Individuals who are new to CS can find out more by attending farm advice events, with a schedule of local events due to be available on GOV.UK.