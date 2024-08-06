Couple hailed for 'bravery' after quarter of herd culled due to bTB

A Welsh dairy farming couple have been commended for their 'bravery and strength' after showcasing their battle with bovine TB on TV.

Wyn and Enid Davies, who run the family farm at Castell Howell near Capel Issac, have won the annual Bob Davies memorial award.

Agricultural TV show ‘Ffermio’, broadcast on S4C, went to their farm to film the process of putting down a quarter of their dairy milking herd due to bTB.

The family treated their cows as ‘pets’, with Enid saying they could not fathom why they had to endure the pain of seeing the cattle being put down on the farm rather than off-site.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) Bob Davies memorial award is offered to an individual or group that has raised the public profile of Welsh farming.

Receiving the award, a shepherd's crook specially carved, Enid said: “We just hoped that by sharing our story it could hopefully help someone else.

"We wouldn’t wish anyone to go through what we’ve been through and hope that by showing what happened to us we might help other farmers and families feel less alone.”

FUW President Ian Rickman commended the family for sharing their 'horrific' story to the public.

He said: "We can shout and stamp our feet all we want but if our message isn’t heard then our effort is wasted. We need people to hear our story.

“The FUW are truly thankful to Enid, Wyn and all the Davies family for allowing the Ffermio cameras onto their farm during the horrific process of putting down a quarter of their dairy milking herd because of bovine TB.

“Their strength in allowing the public to see them at their most vulnerable is why we were proud to present Enid and Wyn Davies, Castell Howell, Capel Issac with the Bob Davies memorial award.”