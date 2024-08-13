Cow reportedly shot dead on South Yorkshire farm

The public are being asked to share information with the police after a cow was allegedly shot dead in South Yorkshire.

It is believed the incident could have happened between 10:30pm on 5 August and 6:00am on 6 August at a farm on Brecks Lane, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said they have been following several lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the wider public about the incident.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, anyone who may have information about the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the Brecks Lane area which could assist officers,” the force said.

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/142325/24 when you get in touch.”

South Yorkshire Police can also be contacted online via its website or information can be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

The cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year, according to the latest figures published recently by NFU Mutual.

Livestock theft remained high in 2023, at an estimated cost of £2.7m across the UK. Last year saw a spate of incidents where animals were butchered in fields.

Farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.