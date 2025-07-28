Cranfield breakthrough to turbocharge crop genetic engineering

Researchers at Cranfield University have launched a ground-breaking project to dramatically speed up genetic engineering in crops, focusing initially on the tomato plant.

The initiative aims to replace the slow, labour-intensive process of tissue culture with innovative techniques that directly modify seeds and pollen—potentially slashing the time it takes to develop improved, resilient crops.

Current genetic engineering techniques in crops such as tomatoes rely heavily on tissue culture—a labour-intensive process that demands sterile conditions and specialised skills.

Moreover, a lack of standardised protocols and regeneration resistance in certain species further hampers progress.

This new project intends to sidestep tissue culture by directly transforming tomato seeds and pollen. By employing magnetic nanoparticles to introduce DNA modifications into pollen and applying treatments to boost the metabolic activity of seeds, researchers hope to create a faster and more streamlined approach to plant genetic engineering.

To monitor the effectiveness of these techniques, scientists will utilise two ‘reporter’ genes. Although these genes do not influence plant growth, they will serve as markers to confirm successful genetic integration into the tomato genome.

If successful, the methods developed could significantly enhance crop yields, improve resistance to disease and environmental stress, and allow for the simultaneous introduction of multiple genetic changes.

The potential applications extend to crops that are notoriously difficult to regenerate through tissue culture, such as legumes, and could also accelerate the breeding of perennial species like trees.

Furthermore, these technologies may enable the engineering of plants to produce high-value compounds and biomaterials, offering new possibilities for the biopharmaceutical sector.

The project—Fast-Track Crop Improvement: Breaking Free from Tissue Culture—has received nearly £500,000 in funding from the Advanced Research + Invention Agency (ARIA) under its Programmable Plants opportunity space.

This funding programme supports novel approaches to tackling global issues such as food insecurity, climate change, and environmental degradation.

Dr Sofia Kourmpetli, senior lecturer in plant sciences and ARIA R&D Creator leading the project, stated: “This exciting project has the potential to break down long-standing barriers in crop engineering.

"We want to create a future where advanced genetic tools are scalable, efficient and widely accessible, giving researchers and breeders the ability to improve crops around the world. Ultimately this will lead us to better food security and sustainability.”

The project is scheduled to run for 18 months.