Cranswick acquires Yorkshire pig farming business

The acquisition will increase Cranswick’s self-sufficiency in UK pigs processed to over 30%

Cranswick has acquired the the Buckle family’s pig farming and rearing operations as well as the family’s 50% share of the White Rose Farms Limited.

The enlarged pig enterprise, to be known as White Rose Farms, specialises in the production of Red Tractor assured pigs in Yorkshire and will continue to be led by Rick Buckle.

Today’s (11 February) transaction will further increase Cranswick’s self-sufficiency in UK pigs processed to over 30%.

It follows the UK food producer's acquisition of Packington Pork in December, which specialises in British free range and outdoor pigs.







Hull-based Cranswick said the transaction reinforces its commitment to a sustainable and traceable farm to fork operation, in line with its Second Nature strategy.

Adam Couch, CEO of the firm, said: “I am pleased to announce today’s transaction, which further reinforces our strategic commitment to supporting and growing the British pig farming industry.

“We have worked with the Buckle family for over 25 years and we are delighted to welcome Rick, as Managing Director of White Rose Farms, and the wider team to Cranswick.”