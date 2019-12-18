Cranswick boosts self-sufficiency in UK pigs with new acquisition

The transaction increases Cranswick’s self-sufficiency in UK pigs processed to over 25%

Cranswick, one of the UK’s leading food producers, has announced that it has acquired Packington Pork Ltd.

The firm comprises pig farming and rearing operations and specialises in the production of British free range and outdoor bred pigs.

The business operates predominantly from a range of sites across Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

It also helps secure direct control over a significant part of its supply chain for premium pigs.

Cranswick said the acquisition helps reinforce its commitment to developing a ‘sustainable and traceable farm to fork operation’.

The transaction does not include the Packington Free Range business, which will be retained by the Mercer family as a standalone business operating under the Packington brand.

Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, said: “This acquisition strengthens our existing farming operations and reinforces our commitment to supporting and growing the British pig farming industry.

“It also aligns to our strategy of enhanced transparency and provenance of our food from farm to fork.

“We have worked closely with the business for over 14 years.

“We welcome the existing farm management team and look forward to investing in and developing the business over the coming years.”

It comes as Cranswick reported an increase in profits last month due to a growing Asian demand for pork as the African swine fever crisis still unfolds.

The company reported a 3.6 percent boost in pre-tax profits to £47.6m and a 7.1% increase in turnover to £770m.