Cranswick given approval to export pork to China again

UK meat processor Cranswick can once again send pork to China after the firm stopped exports following a coronavirus outbreak in summer.

Cranswick County Foods (CCF) has been approved by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), enabling them to export to once again.

Exports to the world's second largest economy were temporarily halted from the Northern Ireland pork site, based in Ballymena, after a Covid-19 outbreak among its workers in August.

At the time, Cranswick, one of the UK's largest pig processors, said the health and safety of all its colleagues was its number one priority.

Reacting to news of the firm's re-approval, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it would provide a 'substantial boost' for the region's pork sector.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “After a challenging number of weeks for the pig sector, this news has been very encouraging for our producers who were directly impacted by CCF’s closure earlier in the year.

"Credit must be given to the management and staff at CCF and also DAERA's veterinary service.

"In particular, deputy chief vet Perpetua McNamee who worked diligently to restore this market and ensure business could resume as quickly as possible.

“Farmers are now benefitting from normal pricing levels after a period of decline and are looking forward to CCF’s exports to China getting underway again.”