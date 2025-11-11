Cranswick pledges £40m on pig welfare reforms after independent review

Cranswick has announced a new £40 million investment and a six-point plan to raise animal welfare standards across its pig farming operations, following the completion of an independent, vet-led review.

The move comes after the meat company faced scrutiny earlier this year when undercover footage captured at North Moor Farm showed what it described as “unacceptable practices.”

In response, Cranswick’s board commissioned Dr Andy Butterworth — an independent veterinarian with over 30 years’ experience — to conduct a comprehensive review of its farms.

Dr Butterworth’s review involved unannounced visits to 20 pig farms between June and August 2025 to assess compliance with legal, industry and retailer standards.

The report found that all farms visited were compliant with legislation and animal welfare standards, with “no evidence of poor handling or treatment” of pigs. It concluded that the behaviour seen in the filmed incidents was not representative of Cranswick’s normal operations.

However, the review identified opportunities to strengthen animal welfare culture, training, and consistency across Cranswick’s supply chain.

It also recommended industry-wide improvements, including standardised procedures, better surveillance, and enhanced welfare monitoring systems.

In response, Cranswick’s board has accepted all the review’s findings and pledged sweeping changes through a new six-point plan designed to deliver lasting improvements. The company said it will publish the full details of this plan by the end of December.

As part of the new strategy, the meat processor will carry out a full review of its training, working practices and farm culture, supported by an enhanced training programme delivered regularly by vets and animal welfare experts.

The company will also introduce standardised working procedures across all its pig farms to ensure that animal welfare standards are applied consistently throughout its operations.

Cranswick plans to expand the use of advanced, AI-enabled CCTV technology across its farms, allowing welfare practices and animal health to be monitored in real time.

In addition, five new welfare officer roles will be created within a dedicated “Cranswick Welfare Hub,” which will act as a centre of excellence for training, research and animal welfare monitoring.

The company will also incorporate the updated welfare procedures into its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, with progress reviewed regularly by the board.

Over the next three years, Cranswick will invest £40 million to modernise and improve its pig farming operations, funding new technology, training and infrastructure upgrades.

The company said these actions form part of a wider transformation programme across its supply chain, focused on transparency, accountability and continuous improvement in welfare practices.

Cranswick said the plan represents a long-term commitment to “setting higher standards for the industry” and ensuring animal welfare remains central to its operations.

The company added that collaboration with the wider industry, Red Tractor, and retail partners will be vital to “develop improved welfare standards for pigs” and to restore public confidence following the review.