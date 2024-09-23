Crimestoppers teams up with six police forces to tackle rural crime

Crimestoppers have launched a new partnership with six police forces in northern England to help fight the scourge of rural crime.

Cumbria, Lancashire, North Yorkshire, Northumbria, Cleveland and Durham police forces will use the initiative to tackle cross border rural crime.

The campaign seeks to prevent rural crimes by increasing community information about those who are carrying out them.

The public will also be encouraged to report suspicious activity in rural areas, and forces will provide information on how to prevent criminals targeting farms.

Criminals often travel large distances using roads such as the A66, A1 or M6 to carry out crimes causing misery and significant financial lose.

According to the latest figures, rural crime cost the UK nearly £53m last year as thieves continued to raid farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

The new Crimestoppers campaign covers four themes: the theft of quad bikes and farm machinery, theft of livestock, burglary and poaching.

A statement by the partnership says: "The six forces will share intelligence and carry out joint operations which is successful in stopping travelling criminals.

"But with the help of the public, they can be more effective in targeting their resources and reducing crime in rural areas.

"Criminals may travel across areas to carry out burglaries or thefts from rural properties."

Quad bikes and ATVs were also top targets for rural thieves last year, with thefts up 9% to an estimated £3.2m in claim costs reported to NFU Mutual.

In a positive sign of the co-ordinated action against thieves, the total claims cost for agricultural vehicles thefts reported fell 9% to an estimated £10.7m in 2023.

However, livestock theft remained high at an estimated cost of £2.7m across the UK. Last year saw a spate of incidents where animals were butchered in fields.