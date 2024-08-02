Criminals cause £2,000 damage to crops on Dorset farm

Police are appealing for more information after criminals caused £2,000 worth of damage to crops on an East Dorset farm.

The farmer discovered that damage had been caused to crops to his field near Shapwick, Dorset Police Rural Crime Team said.

The estimated cost of the damage is around £2,000, the force added.

Police Constable Kate Schofield, of the team, said the incident has had "a significant financial impact on the farmer during a challenging summer due to the weather".

“I would ask anyone who may have information about the damage caused to please come forward and contact Dorset Police," she added.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240111570.

"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111."

It comes as the cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year, new NFU Mutual figures show.

The rural insurer's new report, published on 1 August, reveals that rural crime cost increased by over £2 million in 2023 compared to the previous year,