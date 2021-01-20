Crops being damaged UK-wide by walkers, rural body warns

The public are being told to wear a pair of wellies or walking boots and stick to the footpaths when crossing farmland as crops are 'being damaged nationwide'.

With the nation still in lockdown, many people are finding solace in taking a walk in the countryside.

There are 50,000 miles of public footpaths in Britain, much of which is maintained by farmers and landowners for the public’s benefit.

But many are reporting increasing damage to crops and wildlife habitats caused by walkers not following the Countryside Code.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said some walkers were not keeping to public footpaths.

Mark Bridgeman, president of the CLA said: “It is perfectly natural, in times such as these, for people to want to enjoy the countryside.

"They are genuinely welcome and we encourage people to enjoy the thousands of miles of footpaths available to them.

"But we need to work together to ensure the public can have an enjoyable time while also protecting farmland, animals and wildlife."

He said land was very wet currently and likely to get worse before the spring with heavy rain forecast, making public footpaths very muddy.

"Walkers are circumnavigating the mud and walking over planted crops, damaging food crops and impacting farmers’ businesses.

"Our advice is to use a decent pair of wellies - or walking boots - and stick to the route of the footpath," Mr Bridgeman said.

“Farmers are working hard to feed the nation so let’s help them by sticking to the public right of way and following the Countryside Code.”

The Countryside Alliance recently issued new advice and guidance to visitors to rural areas on accessing green spaces safely and sensibly.