CropTec Show returns for live event in 2021

CropTec, the technical event for arable and mixed farmers, is set to make a return to the East of England Showground in November as a live show.

The arable sector event will open its doors to visitors at the Peterborough-based showground, on 24 and 25 November.

With an unprecedented number of challenges facing the industry - from price pressures to responding to an everchanging climate - unpacking what the road to resilience looks like has never been more pressing.

Experts and farmers on the ground will be at the event, along with practical know-how and technical insight to discuss the building blocks for a sustainable future.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Agribriefing group events director, said: “As the leading technical knowledge exchange event, the CropTec Show continues to evolve to meet the changing needs and challenges of the arable sector.

“Our aim is for growers, agronomists, business consultants and suppliers to gain insights into how to build sustainable and profitable businesses through innovation.”

The show offers the same experience visitors - from industry-leading exhibitors to the chance to demo the latest arable equipment – but with a few new twists.

These include a 'Careers Corner' and a re-vamped seminar programme drawing on some of the most pressing challenges facing the sector:

• Soil Health: As a central focus of agricultural policy and the new Sustainable Farming Incentive, experts take a look into what makes up a healthy soil, how it contributes to carbon management and solutions to help growers deal with environmental extremes

• A farmer-led debate, hosted by Harry Farnsworth, will ask: Does Regenerative Agriculture stack up on farm?

• Crop Protection: Navigating pesticides regulation post-Brexit will take centre stage

• Crop Nutrition: How smarter nitrogen use efficiency is key to improving farming’s carbon footprint and new precision applications will be unwrapped

There’s still a chance for more industry organisations to get involved, with sponsorship opportunities for seminars and the new hubs and demonstrations.

Those interested in exhibiting at this year’s event are also encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible, as there is limited space left in halls 1 and 2.

Exhibitors already confirmed include Unium Bioscience, Keltie, Lemken, Garford Farm Machinery, Timac, Bayer, Openfield Ag, FERA, Chaps, Newcastle University, Cranfield University, and event sponsors Yara, Horsch, LG Seeds, Landmark Systems and AHDB.