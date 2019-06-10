CropTec to show latest tech for arable sector amid uncertainty

The show is back to provide insights into the future of arable farming during times of uncertainty

Times may be changing, but some things remain constant: CropTec 2019 will set out to help farmers build a profitable and sustainable sector fit for the future.

UK growers looking to future-proof their business will be able to discover insights into the latest knowledge, services and products for the arable sector .

As a leading technical event in the arable calendar showcasing new technology, innovation and knowledge exchange, the show will help ensure the sustainable growth of arable businesses.

It provides a platform for growers, agronomists, business advisers, suppliers and scientists to challenge and discuss the best ways to stay ahead in the uncertain and competitive world of global crop production.

More than 170 companies, covering a wide range of arable technology, agronomy, services and business practice will fill the exhibition halls, offering the latest technology, advice and demonstrations.

CropTec seminar sessions bring together practical know-how and scientific research from UK farmers and industry experts.

Covering key challenges, selected speakers will share their expertise to help visitors plan for a long-term, profitable future, regardless of any political climate.

New topics will be added this year to the specialist knowledge hubs to provide solutions and advice on topics including biosolutions, black-grass, oilseed rape, slugs and spraying technology.

The shows popular sprayer demonstration area is bigger than ever with more than 10 sprayers from the leading manufacturers for visitors to test drive, alongside one-to-one advice from companies.

'Arable sector faces unprecedented uncertainty'

Stephen Howe, CropTec development director, said this year's show 'could not be held at a better time'.

“The arable sector faces unprecedented uncertainty,” he said, “farmers, their suppliers and the countryside have been in a state of limbo, because of the Brexit debate and as we await to learn the full ramifications of the Agricultural Bill which has been stagnating in parliament.

“The one certainty is that support will be reduced over the next nine years with any future funding linked to the environment and public goods.

“Farmers are managing long-term businesses and, by definition that requires understanding what the future might have in store and finding ways to adapt to change. And there’s no better place to discover some of the answers to those questions than at CropTec.”

Mr Howe added: “Whether it’s about the future shape of farm support; business expansion or contraction; the role of environmental schemes or the future of our crop protection armoury, you will find a host of technical specialists in the seminars, hubs and on more than 170 trade stands.”

The CropTec Show takes place on Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th November at the East of England Showground, Peterborough.