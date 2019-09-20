CropTec to showcase ten of the latest sprayers

It's the biggest line-up yet for CropTec sprayer demonstrations

Ten of the latest sprayers will be showcased at CropTec when the event returns to Peterborough at the end of November.

Ten sprayer manufacturers will be putting some of the latest machines available to UK operators on 27 and 28 November.

This is the biggest line-up of sprayers to feature in the show's sprayer demonstration area.

Visitors will also able to test drive the sprayers on a one-to-one basis under realistic operating conditions.







During and after the demos, visitors will be able to talk to experts from participating manufacturers.

Househam

Househam’s latest generation of self-propelled sprayer, the Harrier, is more than just a new design – it’s been created in response to direct customer feedback, says the company.

Throughout the design and development process, Househam’s design team has been working with customers.

The manufacturer says the result speaks for itself; with the Harrier placing performance, efficiency and comfort first.

The machine, which features a 1.1m unobstructed underbody clearance, has a choice of tank capacity (4000, 5000 or 6000 litres) and boom options from 24m, with a triple fold option up t 36m.

It comes with a MTU 4R1000 228HP engine as standard and a dry weight of 8500kg.

Lite Trac Systems

Lite Trac will be showing its latest pre-production multi-purpose tool carrier, the LT350.

It is fitted with a Tier 4 Volvo 7.7 litre diesel engine that put out 235kw (320hp) and provides high torque at low RPM, says the company.

The demo machine is fitted with a 6500-litre tank, 42m boom and 1200-litre spray pump and features a dual chemical and suspension Omex application system.

The LT350 features automatic Allison automatic powershift transmission and is capable of 50kph on the road.

Suspension is adjustable to suit the load and ride height can be altered. A new cab operating system is said to offer improved driver comfort and ease of operation.

Horsch

The Leeb 5 LT trailed sprayer features 36m boom with BoomControl Pro, an advanced system designed to keep the boom less than 40cm from the crop at up 30kph over hilly terrain, reducing drift and increasing crop penetration.

The top CCS Pro model features an automatic internal Continuous Cleaning System with electronic system at the suction and pressure side, a 5000-litre plastic tank and a 500-litre freshwater tank.

The innovative ISOBUS operating system is an in-house development said to simplify adjustment, operation and control of the machine.

Nozzle switching can be easily controlled, says Horsch.

Agrifac UK

The 5000-litre, 36m Condor IV self-propelled sprayer features the Agrifac 'Brilliant Simple' innovations StrictHeightPlus and StrictSprayPlus; technologies that enable the operator to apply the correct amount of spray to each individual plant.

These, combined with the stability of the Agrifac StabiloPlus chassis, gives the driver the smoothest ride and most accurate spraying possible, even on the steepest of slopes, says Agrifac.

Chafer

Built with the highest quality components, the Chafer Interceptor is said to bring new levels of efficiency and usability to the medium-sized self-propelled market.

A powerful 240hp Deutz engine coupled to the advanced Bosch Rexroth CVT transmission keeps fuel use low and ensures traction is maximised on individual wheels in all field conditions.

When on the road the engine uses the minimum revolutions to achieve the chosen forward speed, keeping fuel use low and engine noise down.

Chassis and spray pack layouts offer market-leading stability by keeping the centre of gravity low, says Chafer, whilst retaining excellent accessibility for operation and servicing.

Fendt Rogator 655

The self-propelled Fendt Rogator 600 offers excellent boom position and ground following, according to the manufacturer.

It features a low centre of gravity but can achieve up to 120 cm ground clearance for maximum plant protection, helped by its smooth undercarriage.

Three tank capacity options are available (3800/5000/6000 litres) and 500 litres of clean water. The induction hopper is fitted with OptiFlow control centre.

The machine is fitted with a HydroStar CVT gearbox in combination with engine wheel hubs and a CDS ControlDriveSystem.

Vicon

The iXtrack T series has been developed with focus on a short, low and compact design in combination with intelligent electronics and ease of use.

The iXtrack T series offer tank sizes of 2600 (T3 model), 4600 (T4 model) and 6400 litres (T6 model).

The 32 degree steering angle and 3.6m turning radius makes the iXtrack T series very flexible and solid, says the company.

The sprayer is equipped with a smooth, suspended parallelogram, combining optimal stability with soft boom balancing and limited vertical movement to minimise spray height deviations.

Knight Farm Machinery

Knight’s 1800 series self-propelled sprayers are fitted with a semi air-suspended Claas cab with digital climate control and category 4 filtration.

The six-cylinder Perkins engines are 174hp Stage 4 or 225hp Stage 5 and the Poclain hydrostatic transmission provides drive.

All-round active air suspension is standard and the electronic steering is two- or four-wheel with automatic rear hillside compensation.

Tank capacities are 3500 and 4000 litres and booms are available from 24m to 40m.

Fluid Control Pro simplifies all operations and GPS auto section control and auto steering options are available.

Sands Agricultural Machinery

The latest Horizon 5500 sprayer is fitted with the company’s 36m Variable Geometry & Negative Booms.

This sprayer also features Sands’ new electronic control system with 2in or 3in filling options.

Functions such as auto-filling, spraying and washing out are all accessible at the touch of a button either in the cab or outside beside the mixing hopper.

Fuel filters are remotely mounted on the side for easier access and cleaner changeover.

Hardi

Hardi will announce its demonstration machine closer to the event.

It will reflect the company’s commitment to the ever-increasing demands for efficient and precise plant protection, reflecting essential continued developments and innovation, says the company.