Dairy farmer secures contract changes after confidential intervention

Dairy and pig producsers are being encouraged to speak out over unclear or potentially unfair supply agreements

A dairy farmer has secured changes to their milk supply contract following a confidential intervention by the agricultural supply chain watchdog, prompting fresh calls for producers to speak out over unfair trading practices.

The Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator (ASCA) is urging farmers to raise concerns about their contracts, stressing that problems can be addressed without submitting a formal complaint.

Adjudicator Richard Thompson highlighted the case in his second annual report, published on Tuesday (3 November), as an example of how early intervention can improve trading arrangements.

The dairy farmer had raised concerns that their supply agreement could prevent them from selling surplus milk to other purchasers.

After contacting the processor without revealing the farmer's identity, the Adjudicator's office helped secure clearer contract terms confirming that surplus milk could be sold elsewhere.

The intervention demonstrates how farmers can challenge unclear contractual arrangements while protecting their identity and maintaining relationships with buyers.

Thompson said greater transparency and communication were essential to addressing concerns across agricultural supply chains.

"Fairer supply chains start with clear contracts, honest communication and a shared understanding of rights and responsibilities."

He encouraged farmers to seek support before contractual problems develop into more serious disputes.

"Producers don’t need to make a formal complaint to contact us. They can seek advice and raise concerns in confidence."

The watchdog's work currently covers the dairy and pig sectors, with efforts focused on improving contractual fairness and ensuring farmers and processors understand their responsibilities.

The annual report also highlights engagement with producers, processors and industry representatives to improve awareness of the Fair Dealing Obligations Regulations.

These rules are designed to strengthen transparency in agricultural contracts and protect producers from unfair treatment when negotiating and supplying their products.

Farming Minister Stephen Morgan welcomed the Adjudicator's progress, emphasising the importance of fair trading arrangements for the future of British agriculture.

"Farmers deserve a fair deal, clear contracts and a level playing field to help their businesses thrive."

Morgan said the government was continuing to strengthen protections for dairy producers, with fair contracts and transparent supply chains essential to a profitable and sustainable industry.

The Adjudicator will continue working with farmers and businesses across the dairy and pig sectors over the coming year, identifying emerging concerns and encouraging better trading practices.

The watchdog's previous annual review highlighted growing awareness of the regulations, although confusion over contractual rights and concerns about confidentiality remained.

Attention is also turning to the egg sector, where preparations are under way to support the development and potential introduction of similar fair dealing regulations.

However, any new protections for egg producers would depend on the development and implementation of those regulations.

Farmers concerned about their milk or pig supply agreements can contact the Adjudicator confidentially without making a formal complaint.

Although a formal complaint is required to launch an investigation under the regulations, confidential reports can help the watchdog identify problems and encourage improvements.

Producers can raise concerns by emailing ASCA-in-confidence@defra.gov.uk, with further guidance available through Defra.

The Adjudicator hopes more farmers will come forward, highlighting how speaking up can lead to clearer contracts and fairer treatment across agricultural supply chains.