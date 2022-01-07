Dairy-Tech pushed back to April due to rise in Covid cases

Dairy-Tech will be pushed back until April due to growing concern over the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, organisers have announced.

Originally planned for 2 February, the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) made the decision to delay the one-day show following a hike in cases.

Dairy-Tech is one of the biggest dairy industry events in the UK, with more than 80 new product launches and almost 300 exhibitors.

RABDF managing director Matt Knight said upholding the health and safety of visitors, members, exhibitors, speakers and staff was 'paramount'.

"Due to the unprecedented number of cases over the last few weeks, we feel the best and most responsible option is to postpone the event until later in the year when cases historically have dropped.

“By April, the hope is more people will have received their booster jab and levels of coronavirus will be lower.

“The event on 7 April will also be before silaging starts, making it more accessible for farmers attending," Mr Knight said.

Other industry events to move entirely online or postpone include Agri-Scot, Oxford Farming Conference and the machinery event LAMMA.

The three-day Oxford Farming Conference, which enters its last day today (7 January), has been entirely virtual due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.