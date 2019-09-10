Data shows significant growth in lamb sales

Sales of fresh and frozen lamb have grown strongly in the last three months, AHDB has revealed.

Kantar data for the 12 weeks to 11 August shows sales grew by 8.1 per cent in volume, compared to the same period last year.

This year’s gloomier summer has helped boost sales of roasting cuts, which were shunned by consumers during last year’s heatwave, and historically have helped the lamb category.

Additionally, the volume of lamb purchased per buyer increased by five per cent year on year, with the average UK household buying 1.5kg of lamb in the last quarter.







AHDB Beef and Lamb Strategy Director Will Jackson, said: “The increased retail sales results will be welcome news to sheep producers.

“As temperatures are cooling, there’s potential that more British shoppers will turn to hearty lamb dishes to warm themselves into the autumn.

“And, although Love Lamb Week has drawn to a close, the September phase of our lamb marketing campaign will continue to support lamb sales in our country.”

Love Lamb Week encouraged the public and retailers to back British lamb amid a period of uncertainty for the sector.

The initiative encouraged producers, butchers, retailers, restaurants and the public to show their support for British lamb.