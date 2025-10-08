David Richardson memorial to celebrate a farming pioneer's lasting legacy

The life of David Richardson — Norfolk farmer, broadcaster and writer whose work reshaped British agriculture — will be celebrated at a special memorial service next month.

Mr Richardson, who died in August aged 87, was widely praised as a “true great”, a “legend” and a “towering figure” of the farming world.

For more than 50 years he combined hands-on farming with journalism and broadcasting, becoming one of the most respected and straight-talking voices in the industry.

A memorial and thanksgiving service will take place on 14 November at 1pm at the Norfolk Events Centre, part of the Royal Norfolk Showground in Costessey.

The venue was chosen to reflect his lifelong connection to the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), to which he devoted more than six decades and where he served as president in 2003.

His family expect a large attendance and have asked those wishing to come to register online. Donations in his memory can also be made there to support the RNAA Food and Farming Discovery Trust and The Big C cancer charity.

Born into a farming family near Wymondham, David Richardson spent his working life promoting and defending agriculture. His influence reached boardrooms and showgrounds alike, where he was a passionate advocate for farmers’ role in society.

He was awarded the OBE in 2000 for services to farming and received many further honours. His media career began in the 1960s, when he brought farming into living rooms through programmes such as the BBC’s Farming Programme and Anglia TV’s Farming Diary and Country People.

Decades before environmental stewardship became mainstream policy, he was calling for farming systems that worked in balance with nature and maintained public trust. His vision culminated in the founding of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) in 1991, where he served as chair for ten years.

Philip Wynn, chairman of LEAF, said: “David’s foresight and values were truly ahead of their time. His unwavering belief in farming as a force for good laid the foundations for everything LEAF stands for today.”

As well as shaping policy and practice, David Richardson was also a mentor and friend to many, including the late Caroline Drummond, LEAF’s long-serving chief executive. Together they pushed for a model of agriculture that balanced productivity with environmental responsibility.

His family, colleagues and peers will gather in Norfolk next month to pay tribute — not just to a much-loved father and friend, but to a man whose voice helped change farming for the better.