Deadline for NFU's harvest survey 2023 extended to 8 October

The NFU has extended the deadline for farmers and growers to complete this year's harvest survey, which helps build a detailed picture of yields across the country.

The survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, will help the union build a strong evidence base of how the harvest has gone across England and Wales.

Originally due to close for responses on 1 October, the deadline has now been extended to Sunday 8 October.

This year's data will be especially important, as the impact of the fertiliser crisis, escalating input costs, market volatility, and difficult weather for some regions will all be assessed.

NFU Combinable Crops Board vice chair, James Cox said: "The harvest survey will provide more detail of the impacts of the many challenges during the past year, how you have adapted to them, and how they have translated into grain in store.

"We’d also really like to have a good number of respondents from each region, because the that can also tell us a great deal about the variations across the country, especially in terms of the weather.

"The more regional data we have, the more tailored we can be when talking to MPs and officials and the more relevant a case we can take."

The survey will close for responses on 8 October.

Tips for completing the survey

The NFU has provided growers some points before completing the survey:

• Yield estimates should be based on dried samples. If this is not possible, adjust to give your best estimate of yield on a 14.5% (approx.) moisture content basis for cereals, 9% for oilseeds and 16% for proteins.

• Areas planted – record the same areas as you entered on your June Census return.

• All figures must be in metric units, (tonnes and hectares).

• To convert to hectares, multiply the area in acres by 0.405.