Deadline for UK Pig Industry Welfare Training approaching

Red Tractor members need to have completed online pig welfare training by 31 August, the sector is being reminded.

Until this date, or until 8,000 people register, the cost of the training, £10, is being waived.

The training demonstrates to consumers that the pig sector is responsible, and that it takes the care and welfare of livestock seriously.

It is also considered a good refresher tool for those experienced with handling pigs, as well as a way to up-skill new entrants.

Upon the launch of the training in March, Red Tractor’s Pigs Scheme Chair, Stewart Houston encouraged producers to take part in the training.

He said: “We fully understand that the pig sector faces a difficult time, and this training is a vital part of giving shoppers the confidence to buy British pork.”

The moving and handling module takes approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete, however farmers can pause and save their progress.

When training is completed, a digital certificate will be issued that can be saved for Red Tractor audits and uploaded to PigPro, the sector's online training record.