Defa agrees to end AHDB levy for horticulture and potatoes

The government has agreed to put an end to the AHDB levy for the horticulture and potato sectors following votes to abolish them over a year ago.

The UK and devolved governments have confirmed today that the statutory AHDB levy for both sectors will end from next month.

Following consultation in November last year, reforms for the levy organisation include a new regular vote for farmers in other sectors.

The government says this will give levy payers more influence over how their money is spent.

The AHDB, an arms-length body of Defra, was established in 2008 to help the industry improve its performance and drive growth through research, knowledge exchange.

Defra's consultation had an aim to deliver a reformed AHDB and enhance accountability and value for money for farmers, following votes to abolish levies.

In a joint statement, UK government and devolved government ministers said: “We have committed to a reformed AHDB, one that works for all of its levy payers.

"This response is testament to our endeavour to deliver a more efficient organisation, and better value for money for farmers and growers across the whole of the UK.

“We trust that a reformed and more accountable AHDB will be effective in supporting the delivery of our shared ambitions for a sustainable and competitive agriculture sector."

The consultation revealed that growers from some horticulture subsectors – including soft fruits, tree fruit and mushrooms – would welcome an industry-led levy to continue to fund important research and development and crop protection activities.

The government says it will engage in discussions with industry groups and trade bodies to explore the potential for these industry-led funding options in future.

Feedback from the consultation also indicated the horticulture sector in Britain wishes to continue to pay for services to help businesses obtain authorisations for the use of pesticides.

Therefore, the AHDB will use funding from reserves to deliver these services until April 2023. A government says a longer term approach will be agreed with industry-led groups and trade bodies in due course.