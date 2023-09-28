Defra awards £12.5m to farm robotics and automation projects

Nineteen projects developing automation and robotic technologies for the farming industry will receive a share of £12.5 million in new government funding.

Robots, drones and automated vehicles will receive funding as part of a bid to increase food productivity while enhancing sustainable farming practices.

The projects are funded through Defra's Farming Futures Automation and Robotics competition, which is part of the Farming Innovation Programme (FIP).

One project will develop a system to accurately predict and enhance quality of strawberry yields, reduce waste and optimise labour and harvesting schedules.

Another hopes to build a new system to digitally map and monitor vineyards using drones, robots and sensors.

Announcing the projects today (28 September), Farming Minister Mark Spencer said they would boost productivity, food security and sustainable farming practices.

Mr Spencer said: “Farmers are always forward-looking, and innovation is key to driving a resilient, productive and sustainable agriculture sector that puts food on our tables.

“The government stands firmly behind agri-tech innovation as the cornerstone of modern farming practices."

Another project includes a navigation system for field-based robotic vehicles to improve accuracy and reliability and enable safe navigation in farmyard and field operations.

The government's Farming Innovation Programme has funded 17 competitions since opening in October 2021.

Dr Katrina Hayter, of Innovate UK, which helps deliver the funding, said: "These projects are a testament to our commitment to improving environmental outcomes and reducing carbon emissions, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for our agricultural and horticultural communities.”