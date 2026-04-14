Defra awards contract to expand badger vaccination in TB fight

Defra has awarded a contract to expand badger vaccination across England as part of efforts to tackle bovine TB.

Bovine TB remains one of the most challenging and costly livestock diseases in the country, placing a significant burden on cattle farmers and rural businesses. Badgers are recognised as a wildlife reservoir for the disease, making vaccination a key part of control measures.

Farmcare Solutions has been appointed to lead the rollout, acting as national co-ordinator and delivery lead for a new Badger Vaccination Field Force.

The company will oversee the expansion of vaccination programmes in areas where infection rates are high or increasing, initially focusing on clusters in South Oxfordshire, North Worcestershire and North Shropshire.

The scheme will work with local vets, farmers and landowners to deliver vaccination directly on farms and surrounding land, working with rural communities.

Badger vaccination is seen as a more wildlife-friendly alternative to culling, although debate continues over the most effective long-term approach to controlling the disease. Badger vaccination remains part of a wider and often debated strategy to control the disease.

Deputy chief veterinary officer Ele Brown said the move forms part of a wider strategy.

“Expanding the ability to use badger vaccination in England is a key part of our toolbox to control bovine TB,” she said.

She added that the contract will help roll out a proven approach to new areas where the disease is worsening.

The programme builds on the East Sussex-based VESBA project, which is now entering its sixth vaccination season.

Project manager Dr Lindsay Heasman said the expansion draws on years of practical experience.

“I’m really excited to be part of the team expanding badger vaccination across England,” she said.

She stressed that vaccination alone would not solve the issue.

“We all recognise that vaccinating badgers is only part of the solution,” she said.

The programme will continue to work closely with cattle keepers on additional measures to reduce both the risk and impact of a bTB breakdown.

Farmcare Solutions said it will begin engaging with farmers and landowners in affected areas, with meetings planned to explain how the scheme will operate and how businesses can get involved.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to control bovine TB, which continues to cost the industry millions each year and place significant financial and emotional strain on farming businesses across England.