Defra confirms new cases of bluetongue with total number at seven

The UK’s chief veterinary officer has urged farmers to remain vigilant for bluetongue after seven cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kent.

Defra has updated the total number of cases to seven since the initial outbreak in a single cow on 11 November, near Canterbury.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Pirbright Institute identified the first case of the disease through their surveillance programme.

Defra has since widened the original 10km temporary control zone (TCZ) following confirmation of six other cases.

The latest cases were identified on Tuesday (5 December), in two cows.

The virus is usually transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, sheep and other camelids such as llamas.

Midges are most active between April and November and not all susceptible animals show immediate, or any, signs of contracting the virus.

Impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no symptoms or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, has urged farmers to remain vigilant for bluetongue virus following the latest cases.

“Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues," she said.

“This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.

“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA.”

Farmers have been reminded by APHA that animals imported from impacted regions must be accompanied by the relevant paperwork to show they meet certain conditions designed to reduce disease risk, such as correct vaccination.

NI and GB ruminants cannot be exported from an GB Assembly Centre to the European Union or moved to Northern Ireland until further notice.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.

Farmers in and around the TCZ can also call Ruminant Health & Welfare's (RH&W) bluetongue hotline on 024 7771 0386 for advice.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.