Defra declines emergency aid as pig crisis deepens

Defra has declined to provide emergency support to England’s pig farmers for now, saying the threshold for government intervention has not been met despite warnings of a worsening autumn crisis.

At least 10,000 pigs a week could be left without an outlet when processor contracts begin expiring, according to concerns raised at the latest National Pig Association Pig Industry Group meeting.

Independent producers have faced months of falling prices, rising costs and reductions in the number of pigs major processors are contracted to take.

The NPA attributes the price pressure to an imbalance between supply and demand, alongside continued competition from lower-priced EU pork.

Food security minister Stephen Morgan told MPs that the current difficulties reflected wider market conditions rather than the exceptional disruption required to trigger emergency financial assistance.

“The threshold for intervention in England under section 21 of the Agriculture Act is not currently met,” he said.

The government’s position comes as the NPA presses for a dedicated support package to ease the mounting pressure on pig businesses in England.

Its demand follows the Scottish government’s announcement of £2 million in assistance for Scotland’s pig sector.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said the situation facing UK producers had become “extremely precarious” and required urgent solutions.

“We will use our meeting with the minister to press for a support package from Defra to ease the immense pressure on pig producers in England,” she said.

“If solutions aren’t found quickly, an incredibly difficult situation now could deteriorate further in the autumn, with an irreversible long-term impact for our independent pig sector.”

The NPA first requested ministerial talks at the end of May, before Dame Angela Eagle left her Defra role in a reshuffle.

Her successor, Mr Morgan, initially agreed to meet the association in September, but the talks were brought forward after MPs highlighted the industry’s worsening position in Parliament.

The minister said he “recognised the challenges that pig farmers are facing” and pointed to measures intended to strengthen their position within the supply chain.

“This government are taking action to strengthen protections for pig farmers, particularly where there are severe losses and disruption, as the sector has been facing in recent years,” he said.

“We will ensure fairer, more transparent contracts to build a resilient and profitable industry.”

Mr Morgan also cited the Fair Dealing Obligations (Pigs) Regulations 2025, which are intended to improve transparency and tackle unfair practices in agreements between producers and processors.

However, the NPA has warned that contract reforms alone will not resolve the immediate financial and processing pressures facing independent farms.

The association fears that further contract cuts could force thousands of additional pigs onto an already oversupplied market this autumn, placing the long-term future of some businesses at risk.