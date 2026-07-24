Defra extends pig sector survey as market pressure mounts

Pig farmers and processors have until 31 July to tell Defra how volatile prices, rising costs and contract pressures are affecting the sector.

The department extended the deadline after acknowledging that many farmers are balancing livestock work with an earlier-than-usual arable harvest.

The survey was launched by the Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator to examine current challenges, commercial relationships and awareness of the Fair Dealing Obligations (Pigs) Regulations 2025.

Pig producers, processors, representative organisations and others involved in the industry are being encouraged to take part.

Defra said the extension was intended “to give more people the opportunity to share their views”.

The move comes as independent pig producers face renewed pressure over prices, costs and access to processing contracts.

At a meeting with Food Security Minister Stephen Morgan on 15 July, the National Pig Association outlined proposals for supporting affected producers. The minister asked the organisation to return with more detailed plans.

The NPA has warned that around 10,000 pigs a week could be left without an outlet once processor contract cuts begin taking effect from the autumn.

Some producers have had contracted volumes reduced, while others have been told their supply arrangements will end.

The association said the downturn followed an oversupply of pigs, stagnant demand and falling EU prices, which have placed pressure on UK pig prices.

Rising costs have added to the difficulties facing producers.

Defra said responses to its survey would help officials understand how the regulations are working in practice.

The findings will also be used to identify whether further guidance, communication or engagement with the industry is required.

Defra said: “Your feedback is invaluable.”

The department added that responses would inform its continuing work with the sector and discussions with policy officials about future priorities.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and closes on 31 July 2026.