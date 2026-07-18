Government urged to intervene in worsening pig sector crisis

Defra has asked the National Pig Association to submit detailed proposals for helping independent pig producers facing renewed market pressure.

Concerns that at least 10,000 pigs a week could be left without an outlet as processor contracts expire were raised at the latest meeting of the NPA’s Pig Industry Group.

Independent producers have faced months of falling pig prices, rising costs and cuts to the number of animals major processors are contracted to take.

The NPA says the downturn reflects an imbalance between supply and demand, compounded by competition from lower-priced EU pork.

The request for detailed proposals followed talks between food security minister Stephen Morgan, senior Defra officials and NPA representatives in London on Wednesday (15 July).

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson and chair Jo Churchill presented ministers with a package of immediate and longer-term measures.

The association wants targeted financial assistance for producers most exposed to contract cuts and falling prices.

It is also calling for more British pork to be used in foodservice and government procurement, a review of pig fair-dealing regulations and better supply-chain data to improve forecasting.

The Fair Dealing Obligation regulations are designed to improve transparency and fairness in contracts between producers and buyers.

The NPA says direct financial assistance is needed to address the immediate contract crisis, while its procurement, regulatory and data proposals are intended to strengthen the sector over the longer term.

Mr Morgan asked the association to return with proposals covering eligibility, delivery and cost.

During a House of Commons debate the previous day, he said the government “will continue to engage with the industry as it responds to the challenges it faces”.

He also said he had “prioritised” the meeting with the association, adding: “I hope tomorrow is the start of that relationship.”

The talks were brought forward from September after MPs raised the industry’s difficulties during Defra questions and a Westminster Hall debate. The NPA had first requested a meeting at the end of May.

Following the meeting, Ms Wilson said the association had made a strong case for intervention.

“We highlighted the desperate state our pig sector, once again, finds itself in and set out a strong case for government support,” she said.

Ms Wilson said the package combined immediate assistance with longer-term measures aimed at preventing the sector returning to the same position.

The NPA cited the Scottish Government’s recent £2 million package for independent producers as an example of targeted intervention, while acknowledging that conditions and support arrangements differ between Scotland and England.

“While we appreciate the circumstances in Scotland are different, we very much hope Defra will follow suit with some much-needed meaningful support for the pig sector,” Ms Wilson said.

Mrs Churchill described the meeting as positive and said the minister had shown a willingness to consider the industry’s case.

No funding has yet been agreed. The NPA will now develop the requested proposals before further talks with Defra.