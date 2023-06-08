Defra issues supplementary badger cull licences to 29 zones

The government has expanded the badger cull by issuing supplementary cull licences to 29 zones in England, with operations beginning immediately.

Natural England published on Wednesday (7 May) new licenses for regions that will undertake badger control operations.

As a result of the move, 11 new zones ranging from Cornwall to Cheshire have now been issued with supplementary cull licences.

Natural England has also authorised licence holders to resume culling in a further 18 existing supplementary cull areas.

Bovine TB is one of the most difficult animal health challenges that the UK faces, causing trauma for farmers and costing taxpayers over £100m every year.

Defra said: "Natural England has licensed and authorised 11 new supplementary badger control areas to begin operations in 2023.

"It has also authorised the licence holders to resume operations in 18 existing supplementary badger control areas in 2023.

"Licence holders met all the criteria specified in Defra’s guidance to Natural England, dated May 2021.

"1 June is the earliest possible date for the start of operations and is the start of the open season."

It comes as the government seeks to move away from culls in favour of badger vaccination, increased cattle testing and the development of a cattle vaccine.

Trials for a cattle vaccine and new skin test for the endemic disease have so far been successful, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) announced in February.

It is hoped that the combination of CattleBCG vaccine and the Detect Infected among Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) skin test will be deployable in the next few years.