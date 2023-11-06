Defra launches £800k fund to battle plant pests and diseases

Defra has opened a new fund to develop innovations to improve UK biosecurity by tackling the threat of regulated plant pests and diseases.

The new research grant funding is being made available for businesses working in technological innovation, as well as the horticultural sector and growers.

Businesses can apply for a share of a funding pot of up to £800,000 to devise new solutions and technologies to increase UK biosecurity.

The fund hopes to develop innovations to enhance plant health inspections, both at the border and in-land, as well as pest and disease surveillance.

Lord Benyon, Defra Minister for Biosecurity, said it was 'imperative' that UK plants, crops and trees were protected from pests and diseases.

“This new investment is part of the government’s commitment to invest in new technologies, enhance biosecurity and boost the economy which will ensure protection for our plants and trees.”

Types of activities eligible for the grant include developing technologies and practices to enhance border inspections of traded plants for planting and plant commodities.

Projects could also look art enhancing in-land inspections of plants in nurseries through the application of technologies to enable pest and pathogen detection in the field, reducing the risk of outbreaks.

Professor Nicola Spence, Defra Chief Plant Health Officer, has urged businesses and individual growers to considering applying to the fund.

"Today’s announcement will help tackle the threat of plant pests and diseases by innovating border and in-land plant health inspections, pest and disease surveillance and infection control.

“I encourage as many organisations as possible to apply over the next six weeks to play their part in protecting the UK’s plants and trees from pests and diseases.”