Defra launches initiative which funds on-farm veterinary visits

A new initiative which will see the government fund on-farm veterinary visits has launched for farmers in England to utilise following successful trials.

The Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, which is a smaller funding stream running alongside the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), supports improvements in UK livestock health.

As part of the initiative, farmers who keep cattle, sheep and pigs can receive funding for a vet or vet-led team to visit their farm and carry out a yearly review.

Each visit can last up to three hours, and vets will offer advice on both the health and welfare of animals and on-farm biosecurity.

The vet visit could include diagnostic testing, advice on the use of medicines or signposting to other financial support.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has welcomed the launch of the pathway, calling it 'encouraging' for the sheep sector.

“While we are pleased to see this new scheme open now, for many sheep farmers there may be no immediate hurry to apply, even though they can," said NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker.

"One of the stipulations of the scheme is a requirement to do a worming treatment check within six months of applying.

"With the best time for such a check to be carried out during the summer months, some farmers may wait before applying to ensure this is completed at the most appropriate time.”

The pathway is an important pillar of the government’s manifesto commitment to boost farm animal health and welfare, and to build on existing standards.

The NSA said it was 'confident' that more investment in health management would increase flock productivity.

“NSA has been keen to see this approach since 2014 and is especially pleased that it has now come to fruition," Mr Stocker said.

"The initial veterinary review by the farm's vet is just the first step and we expect pathway to then expand to offer more in depth screening or monitoring for specific diseases or parasites that might be holding back flock performance."

How much funding can I apply for?

The payment will help you cover the costs for the vet, testing for endemic diseases and conditions, as well as your time.

The payment for each species is different, as the required testing for some species may take longer to do, and some results cost more to analyse.

The government will pay:

• £684 for a pig review

• £436 for a sheep review

• £522 for a beef cattle review

• £372 for a dairy cattle review