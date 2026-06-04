Defra lifts bird flu restrictions after risk downgrade

Avian Influenza Prevention Zones across Great Britain have been lifted after the risk of bird flu in poultry and wild birds was downgraded.

The measures ended at noon on 4 June following the latest veterinary and scientific assessment of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said the reduction in risk made it the right time to lift the zones, but warned poultry keepers that strong biosecurity must continue.

“Low risk does not mean no risk,” she said.

The zones were first introduced across England in December 2024 to help prevent the spread of avian influenza while the virus was circulating in wild birds.

Defra said the latest evidence shows the risk has reduced, allowing the restrictions to be lifted across Great Britain.

Dr Middlemiss said: “The evidence clearly shows that the risk of avian influenza to poultry across Great Britain has reduced, making this the right time to lift the Prevention Zones.”

She added that the move had been made possible by the “hard work of all bird keepers” who had maintained high biosecurity standards for many months.

Poultry keepers are still being urged to clean and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with birds.

They should also limit movements of people, vehicles and equipment around poultry areas, maintain effective vermin control, clean housing regularly and reduce contact between captive birds and wild birds.

Feed and water should continue to be protected from wild birds.

Eligible poultry keepers in England may also consider applying for the Poultry Biosecurity Review, a voluntary grant-funded vet-led assessment aimed at reducing the risk of avian influenza and other serious diseases.

Avian influenza remains a notifiable disease, and any suspected cases in poultry or captive birds must be reported immediately.