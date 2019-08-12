Defra makes £2m available for flood-affected farmers

Rural roads and farm walls were destroyed by the flood water (Photo: Dales Police/Twitter)

Defra is making up to £2 million available for farming businesses affected by recent floods in parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Parts of northern England experienced unprecedented rainfall this summer, causing flash flooding and damage to homes, businesses and agricultural land.

Farms in in Wainfleet and North Yorkshire were particularly hard-hit, and Defra is making up to £2 million available for those affected.

Rural roads and farm walls were destroyed by the flood water. In some areas which suffered severe flooding, livestock and silage bales were swept away.







Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “The recent spells of heavy rain and bad weather have had devastating effects on farms, communities and businesses, and it is vital that we help local people to get back on their feet.

“We are working closely with key agencies in affected areas - including Whaley Bridge - to find the best ways to support them, and make sure businesses can recover as quickly as possible.”

Alongside this, £50,000 will be made available from the Prince’s Countryside Fund to help flood-affected farmers.

The emergency fund will help those facing a range of urgent problems and a massive clear-up operation.

The NFU responded by saying it will be a ‘huge relief’ for farmers as they look to restoring their livelihoods.

The flooding has been localised but its consequences have been very severe, with farms having lost hundreds of sheep, miles of dry-stone walls being destroyed, and machinery washed away.