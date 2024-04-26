Defra monitoring US bird flu cases in cattle 'closely'

Reports about the discovery of bird flu in US dairy cattle does not change the risk level for animals in the UK, Defra has confirmed.

There have been media reports this week about the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza in cows in eight US states.

The US Department of Agriculture said it would issue a federal order to require more testing and reporting of bird flu in cattle.

Defra said it was monitoring the situation 'closely', adding that it had no reason to suspect the virus was circulating in UK or European cattle.

The UK has had no recent cases of avian influenza in kept birds and the risk level from wild birds is 'low'.

A government spokesperson said: "We are monitoring reports of avian influenza identified in dairy cattle in the USA.

"[We] are working closely with international counterparts to better understand the virus strain associated with these cases.

"These reports do not change the risk level for animals for the UK, which is currently 'low'.

"We have no reason to suspect the virus is circulating in our cattle and nor is this virus strain circulating in Europe.

"Food Standards Agency advice remains that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."

Earlier this month, a person in Texas was diagnosed with avian influenza, state officials said.

The human case of avian influenza A (H5N1) was identified in a person who had direct exposure to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with the virus.