Defra mulls remote veterinary inspections for farms hit by bird flu

The government could soon roll out remote veterinary video inspections for farms impacted by a bird flu outbreak.

Defra has launched a consultation [PDF] seeking views on the move, as current legislation requires a physical veterinary inspection.

Defra said that the ongoing avian influenza outbreak, which has been the UK's largest ever, had led to 'considerable pressures' on private veterinary resources.

A veterinary inspection is mandatory for the movement of poultry or poultry products from farms located in bird flu disease control zones.

Between November 2022 and April 2023, Defra launched a trial allowing remote video inspections as part of a move to lift pressure on veterinary resources.

The trial also sought to save travel time, as well as costs for private vets to and from bird flu-stricken premises.

Now the government is considering rolling this out permanently, but in England only.

Defra said: "A trial was conducted to assess the feasibility of undertaking inspections remotely by video / live streaming prior to the movement of birds to slaughter.

"This approach was intended to ensure that veterinary oversight of the health of the flock was maintained.

"This consultation invites your views on proposals to amend to permit remote inspections for movements."

The consultation is seeking views until the end of this month.

The UK's latest case of bird flu was confirmed on 27 September, in a backyard poultry flock on a farm located on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland.