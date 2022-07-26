Defra opens £12.5m farm-based protein research fund

Government funding has opened for farmers to spearhead research projects looking to improve the efficiency and sustainability of farm-based protein production.

The development of products such as methane reducing animal feeds and high protein crops has received a boost with the opening of a £12.5m competition to support research and innovation.

Farmers and researchers are invited to apply, with their projects set to help increase UK production of sustainable protein, such as protein crops and livestock production.

The aim is to accelerate the development of novel technologies to create new sources of resource efficient, low-emission proteins, leading to a more sustainable farming model for the future.

Defra said this would help improve farming productivity, resilience in the sector and move existing agricultural sectors towards net zero.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Steve Double said: “Our farmers and food producers are the best in the world, and we want to encourage collaboration across the sector to help improve productivity and sustainability.

“Food production and environmental protection are two sides of the same coin, it’s why we are spending £270m to support farmers to innovate for the future through the Farming Innovation Programme.

“Whether it’s a game-changing animal feed that helps animals produce less methane or new high-protein crop, this competition is now open to support its development.”

This competition is split into ‘Feasibility’ projects, up to 2 years, and ‘Industrial Research’, up to 5 years for breeding projects.

Projects must have a value of £200,000 - £500,000 and £500,000 - £1 million, respectively.

Altogether, Defra expects to spend around £600m on grants and other support for farmers to invest in productivity, animal health and welfare, innovation, research and development over the next 3 years.

Katrina Hayter, challenge director for UKRI’s Transforming Food Production Challenge, said it was vital that new technologies 'disrupt the status quo'.

"We’re looking forward to working with applicants and supporting those who can truly move the needle forwards with new farm-based protein solutions."