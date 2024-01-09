Defra proposes to remove egg derogation period in bird flu outbreak

Farmers will no longer need to change how eggs are labelled during an outbreak of bird flu under new proposals launched by Defra today.

The rules seek to remove the ‘derogation’ period, meaning that free range eggs can stay labelled as such throughout mandatory bird flu housing measures.

Currently, under these measures brought on by an outbreak, eggs from free range birds may continue to be labelled as ‘free-range’ for 16 weeks.

However, after this derogation period, these eggs must then be labelled as barn eggs.

Subject to an eight-week consultation, Defra said its proposals aim to "cut unnecessary red tape and costs for British producers while also strengthening supply chains".

The department also said the move would help to deliver a commitment to "continue to produce at least 60% of the food we eat in the UK".

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is now a global threat and the scale of outbreaks in recent years across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented.

There have been more than 360 cases confirmed across Britain since late October 2021.

Last year, the 16-week derogation period was exceeded, which led to major costs for the sector as egg packaging had to be changed to comply with legislation.

Announcing the new proposal, Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: “We understand the pressures bird flu outbreaks place on our poultry and egg producers, which is why we continue to prioritise ways to support the industry during outbreaks of this disease.

“I encourage all those with an interest to take part in this consultation to ensure that our free-range industry continues to thrive in years to come.”

The British Egg Industry Council and British Free Range Egg Producers Association welcomed the proposal as 'increasingly important' due to the levels of bird flu in recent years.

Gary Ford, chief executive of the council, said: “With the vast majority of eggs produced in the UK meeting free-range standards, the sector is very important to both British consumers and farmers.

"BEIC has been calling for an amendment to the egg marketing legislation to ensure that our free-range egg farmers can remain competitive and continue to provide British consumers with free-range eggs.

"The changes are essential to ensure a long-term future for British free-range eggs, which we know consumers want, and we strongly support the consultation”.

Robert Gooch, chief executive of British Free Range Egg Producers Association, added: "It would align the free range egg marketing rules with the EU, which is important as it means that British producers will be on a level playing field.”

Defra's consultation will run for eight weeks until 5 March 2024.