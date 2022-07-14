Defra raises ASF alert level to 'high' from human-mediated pathways

Defra has reviewed the African swine fever (ASF) situation in Europe and has raised the risk from human-mediated routes into the UK to 'high'.

The latest outbreak, which was close to the French border, is the fifth such event in Europe in the last two months.

In its assessment, Defra noted the considerable uncertainty as the movement of people into the UK at present is affected by travel disruption, fuel prices and reducing seasonal worker numbers.

The greatest threat has always been entry of ASF virus into the UK via humans due to the checks in place for live animals and legal imports.

Whilst the overall risk of entry of ASF virus from all combined pathways remains at 'medium', the new status will be of concern to the pig sector as it demonstrates how vulnerable the UK is.

The National Pig Association (NPA) has been calling for greater controls at UK borders for some time, and was hugely disappointed and worried when the checks which were due to come into force in July 2022 were postponed.

The body, which has written to the prime minister raising concerns, warned that had been little action to better protect the national pig herd.

"Producers must continue to practice high levels of biosecurity to mitigate any risk and NPA is planning wider communications to producers, wider industry and seasonal workers," the NPA said.

"The political lobby will also continue and the team hope to make the most of the summer recess when MPs often visit producers to get the message across again."