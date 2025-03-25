Defra relaxes Germany's foot-and-mouth disease controls

Defra has relaxed some disease controls for Germany following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease near Berlin in January.

The meat and dairy import ban currently in place due to the outbreak of FMD will be amended, the government said.

The decision follows "rigorous technical assessment" of the measures applied in Germany and the current situation.

The country's first case of FMD in 35 years was detected in a herd of water buffalo in Hönow, near Berlin, on 11 January.

In an update on the situation, Defra has now officially recognised regionalisation for FMD in Germany at the containment zone level, which covers a 6km radius around the outbreak.

Consequently, the export of affected commodities can resume from areas outside this zone, provided all other import requirements are satisfied.

However, personal imports of meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants, will remain banned at country level.

Defra said: "If the situation changes, we will not hesitate to take necessary action in response to the FMD outbreaks in the European Union to protect our domestic biosecurity."

The decision comes after the disease was confirmed in cattle on three farms in Slovakia, after neighbouring Hungary reported cases earlier this month.

Restrictions were immediately brought in on animal products from Hungary and Slovakia to prevent an outbreak in the UK.

Following the fresh outbreaks, Defra said farmers and livestock keepers must be "absolutely rigorous" about their biosecurity.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.

It causes significant economic losses due to production losses, such as reduced milk yields, as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and milk for affected countries.

The 2001 foot-and-mouth outbreak saw around 2,000 cases of the disease in farms across the UK.

Any suspicion of FMD in animals must be reported immediately by calling the Government Helpline, and failure to do so is an offence.

The number to report a suspected case is 03000 200 301 in England and 0300 303 826 in Wales.

Farmers and livestock keepers in Scotland should contact their local Field Services Office to report suspicion of disease.