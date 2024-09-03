Defra reminds poultry sector of looming mandatory bird registration

Bird keepers are being reminded that there is now one month to go until new measures to protect the poultry sector from future avian influenza outbreaks are in place.

This includes a legal deadline which comes into force on 1 October for all keepers – regardless of the size of their flock – to officially register themselves with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Defra says registering birds is important in the prevention and control of notifiable avian disease outbreaks, such as bird flu and Newcastle disease.

The register is used to communicate with keepers to inform them about measures they need to take to protect the health of their birds and to prevent the spread of disease.

The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers, but do not affect caged pet birds kept entirely inside a domestic dwelling, such as a parrot, canary or budgie.

The information will also be used to identify all bird keepers in disease control zones, which Defra says will allow for more effective completion of surveillance activities.

Ele Brown, the UK's deputy chief veterinary officer, said the measures were an important step which would enhance monitoring and understanding of diseases.

“The legal deadline for bird keepers to register with the Animal and Plant Health Agency is now less than one month away," she explained.

“The registration requirements will support better collaboration between bird keepers and government, with keepers informed of measures to take to protect the health of their birds.

"All poultry, whether a large commercial flock or a few backyard pets, are at risk of infectious diseases. This approach will improve our resilience to future pandemics.”

Richard Griffiths, British Poultry Council's chief executive, said registration was 'a tool to have in the toolbox', allowing birdkeepers and government to work together to track and combat avian influenza.

He said: "Alongside stringent biosecurity, registration means all birdkeepers should receive important updates and timely communication, amplifying efforts to safeguard bird health as we move into the colder months."

The UK has self-declared freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) for Britain with effect from 29 March 2024.

There are currently no outbreaks of HPAI in poultry or other captive birds in the UK.