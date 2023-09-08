Defra's calf housing welfare grants now open for farmers

Farmers can now take the the first step to apply for the calf housing welfare grants, worth between £15,000 to £500,000.

The grants are available for cattle keepers to co-fund new and upgraded calf housing that improves social contact and the ambient environment.

This includes adequate ventilation, protection from draughts, and suitable temperature and humidity.

Poor ventilation is an issue for many buildings, Defra said, but modifying or replacing such a building will increase the health and vigour of the calves reared in it.

Funds ranging from £15,000 to £500,000 are available for farmers as part of the grant.

In a blog post, Defra said: "Healthy and thriving calves carry fewer costs — they require fewer vet visits and treatments. They perform better and are more valuable.

"Better housing could result in fewer replacements on the farm (eliminating calf losses) and better growth and feed conversion on all calf units, beef and dairy."

Before applying, farmers should read Defra's official guidance, which explains the eligibility criteria for the grant.

Farmers have until 30 November to apply, with the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) assessing all the applications.

If successful, farmers will be invited to submit an ambient environment assessment.