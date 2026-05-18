Defra tightens waste carrier checks after cow approved for permit

A cow approved for a waste carrier licence in less than three seconds has sparked a major government crackdown on rogue waste operators and fly-tippers.

Defra has unveiled sweeping reforms to tighten checks on waste carriers after the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) exposed serious flaws in the licensing regime using a fictitious applicant named Beau Vine.

The CLA said it successfully secured an upper tier waste carrier and dealer licence for the fake applicant without any questions, checks or delays — highlighting what it described as a system vulnerable to abuse.

Under the tougher measures, illegal waste operators could face prison sentences of up to five years, while all carriers will be subject to mandatory identity verification, criminal record checks and technical competency tests before being granted permits.

The new permit-based regime is due to come into force in 2027 as part of the government’s Waste Crime Action Plan.

Permit numbers will also have to be displayed on vans and in advertising, making it easier for the public and enforcement agencies to identify unlicensed traders.

Defra admitted the current registration process had become “broken and outdated”, relying on basic checks that had allowed illegal waste operators to continue trading while leaving councils, landowners and rural communities with huge clean-up costs.

Fly-tipping remains a major issue across the countryside, with rural organisations repeatedly warning that criminal dumping is damaging farmland, gateways and public spaces while costing millions of pounds to clear up.

Waste Minister Mary Creagh said the reforms were designed to drive criminal operators out of the industry.

“Waste cowboys have abused the system for too long, blighting our countryside and cities alike,” she said.

“Through our Waste Crime Action Plan, we're introducing rigorous background checks for waste traders, shutting down corrupt operators and kicking them out of the industry for good.”

She added that tougher penalties would mean offenders could now face “up to five years behind bars”.

The Environment Agency will also receive stronger powers to revoke permits and issue enforcement notices under the crackdown.

Philip Duffy, chief executive of the Environment Agency, said the tougher powers would allow authorities to act more quickly against illegal waste activity.

“Waste crime is evolving, but so are we,” he said.

“With stronger powers to revoke permits and issue enforcement notices, we will move faster to shut down rogue operators and protect communities from the damage waste crime causes.”

Ann Maidment, director of CLA South West and owner of Beau Vine, said the campaign had exposed just how weak the licensing checks had become.

“Our Beau Vine campaign showed how weak the checks had become: if a cow could be approved in seconds, the system was too easy to abuse,” she said.

Ms Maidment welcomed the tougher rules but warned ministers against creating excessive costs and bureaucracy for legitimate rural businesses already complying with regulations.

“The new permit system must be tough on rogue operators without placing needless cost, delay or bureaucracy on farmers and small rural businesses already doing the right thing,” she said.

“It should not have taken a cow getting approved to expose the problem, but it did help make the case for change.”

The CLA said the priority now was ensuring the crackdown targeted criminal waste traders rather than compliant operators following the rules.

Defra said the tougher regime would help restore public confidence in the waste sector and make it significantly harder for organised waste criminals to exploit the system.

“If someone pays to have their rubbish taken away, they should be confident it won't end up in a field a week later,” the department said.