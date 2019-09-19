Defra to gather views on new proposal for sheep ageing

The government is said to be aware of the concerns from the sheep sector on this matter

A consultation has been launched by Defra looking at a new proposal for an alternative method for ageing sheep at slaughter.

The current method of checking teeth for permanent incisor eruption has in the past been criticised for being 'costly and inaccurate' by the sheep industry.

Farm groups have proposed a cut-off date of 30 June which means farmers, market operators and abattoir owners will no longer have the burden of checking the teeth of sheep to determine whether it is over 12 months old.

Using a cut-off date would indicate whether the carcass needs to be split to remove the spinal cord, which is required by the regulation.







EU regulation requires the removal of Specified Risk Material (SRM) from the carcases of sheep slaughtered for human consumption.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are working closely with partners on introducing an optional alternative method of sheep ageing whilst maintaining the UK’s hard earned and world leading standards of biosecurity and animal health.

“Ministers are aware of the concerns from the sheep sector on this matter. That is why we are launching consultation on whether to introduce this optional alternative method of sheep ageing and on the detail of proposed implementation.

“We would encourage people to participate in the consultation and will consider all responses carefully.”

The consultation proposes an amendment to English and Welsh legislation on Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (TSEs), which would permit the option of ageing sheep at slaughter by a means other than dentition for the purposes of removing SRM.

Removal of SRM is the key public health measure to keep potentially TSE infected material out of the human food chain.

TSEs are fatal brain diseases which include Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in cattle and scrapie in sheep and goats.

The consultation will last six weeks and a response will be issued in due course.